Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,103,125,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

