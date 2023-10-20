Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.49 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.