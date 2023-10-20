Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,727,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $115.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

