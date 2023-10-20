Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $702.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.61 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

