Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.95 and its 200-day moving average is $176.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

