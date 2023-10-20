Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

