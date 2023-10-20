Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

