Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

META opened at $312.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

