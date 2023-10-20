Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

