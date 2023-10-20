Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

