Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 345,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $49.52 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

