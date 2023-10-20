Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,603 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after buying an additional 189,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 148,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares in the company, valued at $625,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $574.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

