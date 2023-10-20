Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.18.

WBS stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

