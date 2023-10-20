Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 21.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,914,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,261,000 after buying an additional 342,154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 73.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 52,558 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 47.4% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 83,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 120.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

