Wedbush Begins Coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($19.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.58.
In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
