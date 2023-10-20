Wedbush Begins Coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($19.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.58.

Get Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CART

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Transactions at Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Shares of CART stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. Instacart has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.