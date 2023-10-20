Wedbush Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

V.F. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. V.F. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 235,692 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in V.F. by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 153,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.