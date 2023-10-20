Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WAL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.0 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.