Wedbush Trims Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price to $140.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.77. 262,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $129.91 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

