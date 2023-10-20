Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO):

10/18/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $630.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $670.00 to $630.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $585.00.

9/28/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $466.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $464.88 and a one year high of $609.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $516.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

