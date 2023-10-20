Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altria Group (MO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altria Group (NYSE: MO):

10/18/2023 – Altria Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.50 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Altria Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Altria Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $49.00 to $47.00.

10/6/2023 – Altria Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.40 to $39.20. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Altria Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Altria Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,721,327. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Altria Group Inc alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.