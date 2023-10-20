Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Travelers Companies (TRV)

Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/17/2023 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2023 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $183.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2023 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $181.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2023 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $176.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Travelers Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2023 – Travelers Companies is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.
TRV stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.96. 456,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $194.51.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
