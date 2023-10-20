Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Travelers Companies (TRV)

Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/17/2023 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $183.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $181.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $176.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Travelers Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Travelers Companies is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

TRV stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.96. 456,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

