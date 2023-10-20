Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $25.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BKU

BankUnited Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. 288,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,721. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.