Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $50.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

CBSH stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. 89,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,790.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

