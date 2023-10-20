Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728,404. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

