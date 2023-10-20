Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

