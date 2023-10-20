Wells Fargo & Company Raises Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $27.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,969. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $324,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,940,819 shares in the company, valued at $55,993,193.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $324,822.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,940,819 shares in the company, valued at $55,993,193.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $5,235,762. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

