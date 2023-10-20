Wells Fargo & Company Trims Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Target Price to $3.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 224,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,893. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $359.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4,518.9% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 776,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 759,353 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 383.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 250,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 198,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

