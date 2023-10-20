Wells Fargo & Company Trims HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Target Price to $267.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.18.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,416. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

