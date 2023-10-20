Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Get Welltower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 364.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $86.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.