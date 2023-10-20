Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.92%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
