Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.79.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 223.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

