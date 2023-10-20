Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,294 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,212,000 after purchasing an additional 401,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after buying an additional 784,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.2 %

WY stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.