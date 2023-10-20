William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on November 9th

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.