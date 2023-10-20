WizzFinancial (OTCMKTS:FNBLF) versus Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Head-To-Head Survey

WizzFinancial (OTCMKTS:FNBLF – Get Free Report) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WizzFinancial and Oracle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get WizzFinancial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WizzFinancial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oracle $49.95 billion 5.94 $8.50 billion $3.36 32.24

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than WizzFinancial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

42.4% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WizzFinancial and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WizzFinancial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oracle 0 11 15 0 2.58

Oracle has a consensus target price of $124.19, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Oracle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oracle is more favorable than WizzFinancial.

Profitability

This table compares WizzFinancial and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WizzFinancial N/A N/A N/A Oracle 18.40% -3,631.39% 8.83%

Summary

Oracle beats WizzFinancial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WizzFinancial

(Get Free Report)

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels. This segment also provides payroll processing, mobile wallet, bill payment, digital gifting, and consumer advance services. The Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions segment purchases and sells foreign currency; issues prepaid travel cards; and provides VAT refund services through stores, ATMs, online portals, and mobile applications. The B2B & Payment Technology Solutions segment enables banks, financial institutions, mobile wallet operators, payments and technology companies, and others to offer cross-border payments, foreign exchange, stored value platforms, digital gifting, and acquiring services to their customers using its platforms. It offers services under the UAE Exchange, Travelex, Xpress Money, Unimoni, Remit2India, Ditto, and Swych brand names. The company was formerly known as Finablr PLC and changed its name to WizzFinancial in August 2021. WizzFinancial was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. WizzFinancial operates as a subsidiary of Brs Investment Holdings 1 Limited.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.