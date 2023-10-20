Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $158.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.86. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $363,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $363,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,956. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 150.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

