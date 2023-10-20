Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $27,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.12 and a 200-day moving average of $216.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $252.72.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

Read Our Latest Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.