XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.32

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 147512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.92.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,968,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,968,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after buying an additional 340,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,545,000 after buying an additional 311,957 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

