XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 8.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.14. 7,485,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 16,294,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 24.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

