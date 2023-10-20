XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Vertical Research cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in XPO by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. XPO has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.