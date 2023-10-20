XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.27.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Vertical Research cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on XPO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO
XPO Stock Performance
XPO stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. XPO has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $80.42.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
About XPO
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XPO
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Picture This: AI Ignites Double-Digit Revenue Growth at Adobe
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Alamos Gold And Gold Fields Spearhead Gold Price Surge
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Is the Revenge Travel Boom Starting to Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.