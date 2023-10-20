Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.44. The company had a trading volume of 240,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,977. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.25. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.70 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

