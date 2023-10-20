Zacks Research Comments on Transocean Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Transocean in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Transocean has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.94.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 5.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.