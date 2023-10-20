Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

NYSE MHK opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,448,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $38,084,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,412,000 after buying an additional 363,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

