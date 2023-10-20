Zacks Research Weighs in on Embraer S.A.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Embraer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Embraer stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. Embraer has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

