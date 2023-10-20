Zacks Research Weighs in on Robert Half Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Robert Half in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Robert Half Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $74.46 on Friday. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Robert Half by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

