Zacks Research Weighs in on Rollins, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rollins in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. Rollins has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

