Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) SVP Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Satish Ravella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Satish Ravella sold 804 shares of Zeta Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $6,906.36.

On Friday, October 6th, Satish Ravella sold 1,696 shares of Zeta Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $14,432.96.

On Monday, September 25th, Satish Ravella sold 1,479 shares of Zeta Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $11,595.36.

On Friday, September 15th, Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of Zeta Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $43,227.80.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 181.01% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

