Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

