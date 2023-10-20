Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG opened at $38.27 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.04 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

