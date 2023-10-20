Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $104.75 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

