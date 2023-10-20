Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association traded as low as $30.67 and last traded at $30.67. 554,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,248,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

