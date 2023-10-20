Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.